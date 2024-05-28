Mango peel benefits: 8 surprising ways you can eat it, enhance your beauty routine

Mangoes, the king of fruits, are in huge demand during summer season. Apart from the great taste, the fruit is a storehouse of amazing nutrients. But did you know even the summer fruit's peel is loaded with several benefits including anti-cancer properties? While mango peel is usually discarded without a second thought, it may have a wealth of nutrients that could protect you against several diseases and even slow down aging, as per studies. (Also read: How many mangoes can you eat in a day to avoid weight gain, sugar spikes?) Apart from Vitamin A, C, K, folate, magnesium, choline, potassium, mango peel has fibre, plant compounds, antioxidants, carotenoids, and polyphenols that reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.(Pixabay)

As per a study published in Oklahoma State University study published in 2008, consuming mango peels can help control blood sugar level and reduce weight as it has leptin which is a hormone that regulates energy consumption and appetite. As per research by University of Queensland School of Pharmacy, mango peels of two mango varieties Nam Doc Mai and Irvwin may reduce formation of fat cells in the body. (Also read: Weight loss to gut health: 8 wonderful benefits of eating mangoes in summer)

In case you do not know what to do with your mango peels after eating the fruit, here are some recipes and other ways to use them during summer season.

Mango peel recipes

"Mango peel has a unique flavour and potential health advantages that can be explored in addition to being a terrific method to cut down on food waste," says Dr Neeti Sharma, Head- Nutrition and Dietetics, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, shares 5 unique recipes that you can make with mango peels and enjoy several health benefits. (Also read: Raw mango vs ripe mango, which is better for your health?)

1. Mango peel tea: To produce a fragrant and revitalising tea, boil mango peel strips in water. To improve the flavour, you can dab in some honey or lemon. In addition to being delicious, mango peel tea is high in vitamins and antioxidants, which may have health advantages.

2. Mango peel pickle: Mango peels can be pickled to make a crisp and spicy snack, just like the meat. Slice the peel into thin slices and combine it with vinegar, salt, and spices. To bring out the flavours, leave it to ferment for a few days. Mango peel pickle is a terrific way to add some tang to your meals and goes well with curries and rice dishes.

3. Mango peel chutney: To prepare a zesty and delicious chutney, finely chop or combine mango peel. It makes a tasty condiment when combined with other ingredients like green chilies, ginger, garlic, and spices. It goes well with appetisers like samosas and pakoras and may also be used as a spread on sandwiches.

4. Mango peel jam: Mango peel should be simmered with sugar and water until it thickens and takes on the consistency of jam. You can alter the taste by including cardamom or cinnamon. Spreading mango peel jam on toast, pancakes, or using it as a filling for pastries and cakes is a great idea.

5. Mango peel powder: Grind the mango peel into a fine powder after drying it in the sun or in a dehydrator. You may add flavour to a variety of foods, such as marinades, soups, and curries, by using powdered mango peel. It provides a sense of sweetness, tanginess, and a delicate mango flavour.

Dr. Seema Oberoi Lall, Consultant- Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram shares other ways to use mango peels from using them as a natural toner, hair wash and more.

Mango peels can be useful in summertime beauty routines too. Here are some inventive methods to use mango peels:

6. Beauty scrub: Mango peels can be dried and powdered into a fine powder for use as a beauty scrub. Combine this powder with honey or yoghurt to make a cooling scrub for your face or body. Mango peels' natural enzymes aid in the exfoliation of dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and silky.

7. Hair care: Use water infused with mango peels as your last hair rinse after shampooing. It can nourish your scalp and give your hair shine, leaving your strands looking shiny and full of life.

8. Skin toner: Boil mango peels in water and let the solution cool. Strain the liquid and use it as a natural toner for your skin. It helps tighten pores and refresh your complexion, especially on hot summer days.