What happens when you eat mangoes ripened with calcium carbide? Know all side effects from experts

The season of juicy and heavenly mangoes is here. The fruit is not just great in taste, but also full of health benefits, being high in fibre, antioxidants, Vitamin C and many other micronutrients. But did you know that eating mangoes, ripened with chemical compound calcium carbide, can lead to serious health consequences. FSSAI, top food regulator in India, recently urged traders and food business operators not to use the banned product 'calcium carbide' for ripening of fruits.

FSSAI, top food regulator in India, recently urged traders and food business operators not to use the banned product ‘calcium carbide’ for ripening of fruits. The body advised Food Safety Departments of states/UTs to remain vigilant and take serious action against those indulging in such unlawful practices .

“Calcium carbide, commonly used for ripening fruits like mangoes, releases acetylene gas, which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus.These substances, also known as ‘Masala’, can cause serious health issues such as dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and skin ulcers, etc,” FSSAI said.

“There are chances that calcium carbide may come in direct contact with fruits during application and leave residues of arsenic and phosphorus on fruits,” the regulator said.

What is calcium carbide and how does it ripen mangoes?

"Calcium carbide is a chemical compound used as an artificial ripening agent for mangoes and other fruits. While it hastens the ripening process, its use is banned in many countries due to the potential health risks associated with its residues. When calcium carbide comes into contact with moisture, it produces acetylene gas, which is flammable and can pose a risk of explosion if not handled properly. More importantly, calcium carbide residues in the fruit can lead to the formation of traces of arsenic and phosphorus hydrides, which are toxic compounds. Consuming mangoes or other fruits ripened with calcium carbide can have several harmful effects on human health," says Dr Suparna Mukherjee, Charge of Clinical Nutrition, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

Ill effects of calcium carbide on health

According to studies, calcium carbide can impact neurological system by inducing prolonged hypoxia. Symptoms such as headache, dizziness, high sleepiness, memory loss, cerebral oedema, numbness in the legs and hands, general weakness, cold and damp skin, low blood pressure and seizure could be reported.

"Eating mangoes ripened with excess quantity calcium carbide poses serious health risks. Calcium carbide releases acetylene gas, which accelerates ripening but also contains harmful impurities. Consumption can lead to symptoms like headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, and in severe cases, neurological damage due to arsenic and phosphorus residues. To safeguard your health, avoid mangoes with an artificially uniform yellow colour and unripe scent. Instead, opt for naturally ripened fruits (organic mango). If in doubt, soak mangoes in water for an hour before consumption to reduce chemical residues. Always wash fruits thoroughly. By choosing naturally ripened mangoes, you enjoy their full flavour and nutritional benefits without the associated health hazards of chemical ripening agents," says Dr Suparna Mukherjee, Charge of Clinical Nutrition, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

"Eating mangoes ripened with calcium carbide can pose significant health risks. Calcium carbide, often used for artificial ripening, contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus, which are harmful to human health. When ingested, fruits ripened this way can lead to various health issues. Consumption of calcium carbide-ripened fruits can cause symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting due to the chemicals used. Calcium carbide exposure can lead to neurological symptoms like dizziness, headache, mood disturbances, and even seizures in severe cases. The acetylene gas produced by calcium carbide can cause throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty in breathing. Prolonged exposure to arsenic and phosphorus from calcium carbide can increase the risk of cancer, skin lesions, and other chronic health conditions. Artificially ripened fruits often have lower nutritional value compared to naturally ripened ones. They may lack the full development of sugars and other essential nutrients, reducing their health benefits, says Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, Consultant General Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Dr Mukhejee elaborates on the side effects of calcium carbide:

Gastrointestinal issues: The residual traces of arsenic and phosphorus hydrides can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, leading to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Neurological effects: Arsenic exposure, even at low levels, can cause headaches, dizziness, and in severe cases, can lead to neurological disorders and impaired cognitive function.

Respiratory problems: Inhaling the acetylene gas produced during the ripening process can cause respiratory irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Skin irritation: Direct contact with calcium carbide residues on the fruit's surface can cause skin irritation, rashes, and allergic reactions in some individuals.

“To minimise these risks, it's advisable to choose organically ripened fruits or thoroughly wash and peel fruits suspected to be ripened with calcium carbide. Regulatory bodies in many countries have banned the use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits, but enforcement can be inconsistent. Being aware of these risks can help consumers make safer food choices,” says Dr Tanugula.

It is important to note that the harmful effects of calcium carbide residues may vary depending on the concentration and the duration of exposure. However, it is recommended to avoid consuming fruits ripened with calcium carbide due to the potential health risks. Consuming organically grown and naturally ripened fruits is the safest option for maintaining good health.