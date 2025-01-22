Snake bites man’s private parts: Indonesia influencer sweats profusely, grimaces in pain as reptile refuses to let go

Snakes have long evoked a mix of fear and fascination, but for this Indonesian influencer, they seem to be a source of entertainment—or at least that’s what his numerous videos suggest. Known for sharing clips of himself performing stunts with snakes, his latest video has left viewers stunned. While it’s unclear if this was an intentional stunt, the footage captures a shocking moment: a snake biting his private parts and refusing to let go. The image shows a snake biting a man’s private parts. (Instagram/@jejaksiaden)

In the video, the influencer is seen holding the snake by its tail, biting his private parts. He is seen sweating profusely, with a grimace appearing across his face. Initially, he stands and tries to get rid of the snake, which refuses to let go. Towards the end of the clip, he sits down on the ground.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Is it a Mangrove snake, mildly venomous with rear fangs, I guess he knows that.” A few others mentioned the same species of snake in their comment. These species of snakes are found in different regions, ranging from South Asia to Australia, reported Britannica. They are also referred to as cat-eyed snakes because of their elliptical pupils.

Another individual added, “I thought I had problems.” A third joined, “I felt the pain for 1 second right after I scrolled here?” A fourth wrote, “I’m not saying it’s a good idea but I understand.”

Anggara Shoji, a video creator, also runs a YouTube channel and an Instagram page. His videos often show him pulling off dangerous stunts, including one where he puts his tongue inside a reptile's mouth. With more than 900 posts, he has nearly 350,000 followers on Instagram. On YouTube, he has more than 460,000 subscribers.