Spine-chilling video: Man hoists world's heaviest snake, a green anaconda, onto his shoulders

A man has wowed the internet by effortlessly lifting the world's heaviest snake, a massive green anaconda, onto his shoulders. Recently, a viral reel featured a man identified as Mike Holston confidently handling an enormous green anaconda. His calm approach and strength in lifting the massive snake have stunned viewers. Man lifts the world’s heaviest snake on his shoulders effortlessly.(Screengrab Instagram/@therealtarzann)

The viral reel was posted on Instagram by @therealtarzann. Michael Anthony Holston, known as Mike Holston, is a former American football player who played as a wide receiver in the NFL (National Football League). He is also famous for his strong love for animals.

In a recent post, Holston has shared the video documenting his fearless encounter with a green anaconda. The video begins with Holston confidently lifting the heavy snake onto his shoulders, creating a moment that both excites and surprises his followers.

Take a look at the viral video here:

While many people would be scared to go near such a big snake, Holston boldly lifted the huge anaconda onto his shoulders, showing his bravery and love for animals. His fearless move has left Instagram users in shock.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

One of the users, images_xttyme, commented, “So that movie Anaconda was just to scare people because this guy looks dope af”.

Another user, elancarterp, expressed concern in a comment, saying, “I’m always scared for you. I know you know what you’re doing, but I’m so scared of snakes”.

Over time, Holston has gained the title of 'The Real Tarzan' online because of his love for animals and his amazing way of looking after them. His bravery and connection with wildlife continue to inspire many people around the world.