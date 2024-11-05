'Madness at its peak': Pakistani man inserts hand into chained tiger’s mouth. Watch

A recent video posted by Pakistani digital creator has ignited an uproar on Instagram showing a dangerous encounter that many viewers found reckless and irresponsible. The viral clip, which has caught widespread attention on Instagram, features Pakistani content creator Nouman Hassan inserting his hand inside the mouth of a chained tiger. Pakistani creator Nouman Hassan faced backlash after inserting his hand into a chained tiger's mouth. (Instagram/nouman.hassan1)

Sharing the video with the caption, “My Tiger Rocky is Very Friendly,” the man seemingly intended to showcase his bond with the wild animal. However, this display of “affection” has left users appalled, questioning the creator’s judgement and concern for animal welfare.

Dangerous interaction sparks online outrage

In the video, the Pakistani man can be seen inserting his hand inside the tiger’s open mouth, maintaining this precarious position for several seconds. The tiger, chained and visibly subdued, remains still throughout the interaction, though many viewers expressed concern over the potential dangers of such stunts.

The post quickly drew criticism, with users flooding the comment section to voice their disapproval. One user condemned the video, commenting, “This is unacceptable,” while another added, “This is what I call stupidity at its peak.” A third user noted, “No need to do this to gain a few followers.”

Previous stunts have also drawn criticism

This is not Hassan’s first encounter with criticism over his interactions with wild animals. In an earlier video, he can be seen sitting atop a massive tiger, casually riding it through an open area, which again sparked outrage. Many users criticised the creator for promoting what they saw as irresponsible and dangerous behaviour, particularly in relation to wild animals.

Growing concern over Pakistani's content creators’ wild animal “stunts”

This isn’t the first time a Pakistani influencer has faced criticism for interactions with wild animals. Just a few months ago, another content creator, Mian Saqib, encountered similar backlash when he posted a video of himself being “embraced” by a lioness.

Saqib’s video, like Hassan’s, drew ire from viewers who felt the interaction was staged and unsafe, further fuelling the debate around animal welfare on social media.