Pakistani man pries open jaws of massive lion in viral video: 'Stupidity knows no limits'

Lions are revered as one of the most majestic and powerful creatures in the animal kingdom, admired for their strength, grace, and independence. However, a recent video posted by a Pakistani digital creator has turned that awe into shock. The video, which has gone viral on Instagram, shows content creator Mian Saqib prising open the jaws of a massive lion with his bare hands, sparking widespread backlash online. Man sparked outrage for prying open a lion's jaws in viral Instagram video. (Instagram/miansaqib363)

The clip that shocked the internet

The video opens with the man casually walking alongside the enormous lion, only to proceed moments later with the shocking act of opening its jaws. Despite the potentially dangerous nature of his actions, the digital content creator shows no sign of concern or fear. The post, which has garnered nearly 60,000 views, has led to a flood of reactions from users, many of whom expressed their disapproval.

One user commented, "This looks cool, but it is very dangerous," while another questioned, "Why is it even necessary to do such acts?" The discontent grew as more users chimed in, with comments such as, "Stop it, please," and "Feeling bad for the lion," highlighting the unease and sympathy for the animal.

A pattern of controversy

This is not the first time Mian Saqib has found himself in hot water over his treatment of wild animals. Just a few months ago, the content creator faced similar backlash after sharing a video where a lioness affectionately embraced him. While Saqib appeared unbothered by the criticism, the internet erupted with anger, accusing him of exploiting the animals for attention.

Not an isolated incident

Shockingly, this isn’t the only recent example of wild animals being used in questionable social media content. In another viral clip from Pakistan, digital creator Nouman Hassan was filmed riding a chained tiger as if it were a horse. The footage shows the Pakistani mansitting atop the massive tiger and casually riding it through an open area, sparking a similar wave of criticism online.

Public outrage continues

The growing trend of influencers using dangerous and controversial stunts to gain views continues to spark concern, particularly regarding the treatment of animals in these viral videos.