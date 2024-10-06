‘This is stupid’: Pakistani man casually rides chained tiger in viral video. Internet furious

Tigers are known as one of the most majestic and powerful creatures in the animal kingdom, revered for their strength and independence. Yet, a recent Instagram video has flipped this narrative, showing a man in Pakistan casually riding a chained tiger as if it were a horse. The shocking video, posted by digital creator Nouman Hassan, has taken social media by storm, amassing over one lakh views in just a few days. A Pakistani man faced backlash for riding a chained tiger in a viral video,.(Instagram/nouman.hassan1)

(Also read: Pakistani man takes giant lion for stroll in jaw-dropping video: ‘He shouldn’t be here')

The viral video

In the now-viral clip, the man is seen sitting atop a massive tiger, casually riding it through an open area. Two cages can be spotted in the background, housing a lion in one and a lioness in the other. Despite the viral nature of the post, the video has left many viewers deeply disturbed, with most of the reactions on social media criticising the man for his actions.

Social media backlash

The internet’s reaction to the video was swift and filled with disapproval. Many users condemned the act, calling it both unethical and dangerous. One user commented, "This is just wrong on so many levels. Tigers are not toys." Another outraged individual wrote, "What kind of sick person chains such a majestic animal for entertainment?"

Some expressed concern for the tiger’s well-being, with one comment reading, "The poor tiger looks so helpless. This is blatant animal cruelty." Others questioned the legality of the act, saying, “Is this even legal? Where are the authorities when these things happen?”

A pattern of controversy

This incident is not an isolated one. Just months earlier, another Pakistani content creator, Mian Saqib, faced severe backlash for a video showcasing his interactions with wild animals. In that clip, Saqib shared footage of a lioness affectionately embracing him, leading to widespread anger from internet users.

