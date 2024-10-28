'Kiss of death': Man dares to plant kiss on massive king cobra’s head. Internet petrified

In a viral video that’s sending chills down spines , can be seen kissing a massive king cobra on its head. The hair-raising footage, shared on Instagram by Mike Holston, has sparked a mix of terror and fascination among internet user, with some calling it "insane" while others expressed outright fear. A man shocked viewers by kissing a massive king cobra in a viral video.(Instagram/therealtarzann)

(Also read: Man finds cobra hiding in sofa cover. Chilling video captures nerve-wracking rescue)

A bold encounter with a deadly cobra

The video starts with Holston in a tense struggle with the massive reptile, gripping the king cobra barehanded as it thrashes and writhes. In an attempt to restrain the cobra, the man holds it up in the air, but the snake suddenly launches a rapid attack, which he narrowly dodges. Not only does he manage to avoid the attack, but Holston goes on to kiss the cobra on its head—an act that left viewers visibly stunned. As daring as it is terrifying, the clip shows Holston’s profound comfort with a creature many would not dare to approach.

Take a look here at the video:

The video, described by many as “absolutely nerve-wracking,” has captivated social media audiences, amassing over 19 million views. It has elicited a wide range of reactions, with viewers feeling both horrified and fascinated by the intense interaction. While many expressed disbelief at Holston’s fearlessness, others raised concerns about the safety and ethics of such a stunt.

Internet reacts with shock and curiosity

Comment sections quickly lit up with reactions. One user wrote, “This is madness! I couldn’t even look at the screen.” Another expressed disbelief, saying, “People do the wildest things for views, and here I am afraid of even tiny spiders!” A third added, “He’s either fearless or completely reckless—either way, this is next-level scary.” Others admired Holston’s bravery, with one commenter saying, “Insane skills, but I’d never try this in a million years.” Another user expressed sheer fascination, commenting, “Who needs horror movies when you’ve got this?” One user noted, “The skill is undeniable, but I’m not sure how he sleeps at night knowing he’s kissed a cobra!”

(Also read: Viral video: Drunk man nonchalantly pets cobra, internet says 'this is beyond insane')

Similar viral clip draws parallels

This isn’t the first time such a shocking stunt has gone viral. A similar video shared by Nick the Wrangler, another wildlife enthusiast, showed him calmly kissing a 12-foot-long king cobra on the head. In the clip, Nick carefully grasped the massive snake and posed with it.

Watch the shocking clip here:

Scary, isn't it?