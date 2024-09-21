Viral video: Drunk man nonchalantly pets cobra, internet says 'this is beyond insane'

In a viral video that has left viewers both horrified and intrigued, a man is seen petting a venomous cobra while under the influence of alcohol. The footage shared on Instagram has garnered over 16.8 million views and sparked a wave of reactions online. A viral video showed a drunk man calmly interacting with a deadly cobra.(@a2z_venkat)

A dangerous interaction

The video, posted by Instagram user Kaki Venkatesh, captures a man sitting under a tree with a bottle of liquor in hand, while a cobra stands before him with its hood fully extended. In a surprising twist, the man approaches the snake as if it were a harmless pet, speaking to it in a soothing and affectionate tone. He even reassures someone off-camera that the snake won’t bite. Throughout the encounter, the cobra, though visibly perplexed, remains motionless.

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

The peculiar video has not only shocked audiences but also sparked a flurry of comments. Sahil Shah remarked, “This is the most surreal thing I’ve ever seen. Does he think he’s in a movie?” Sanjana Sharma joked, “He’s either incredibly brave or incredibly drunk. Either way, this is not a good idea.” A third comment read, “I’d be more worried about the snake’s patience running out than the man’s alcohol levels.”

Other viewers were more concerned, with one saying, “This is a perfect example of how not to handle dangerous wildlife. The cobra could have struck at any moment.” Nitin Yadav noted, “The snake looks confused but calm. I hope this doesn’t encourage others to try similar stunts.” Yet another user added, “Incredible! It’s amazing how calm the cobra is, but this is definitely not a recommended way to interact with wildlife.”

About cobra

The cobra, easily recognised by its distinctive hood and deadly venom, is among the most feared snakes globally. Its venom is powerful enough to cause serious injury or death, and even the slightest provocation can lead to a defensive strike. This makes it essential for anyone who encounters a cobra to exercise the utmost caution.