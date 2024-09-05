Terrifying 9-foot king cobra found hiding in bedroom in Karnataka. Viral video

A family in Karnataka was left scared and shocked after finding a nine-foot-long king cobra hiding inside their bedroom. The venomous reptile had slithered into a wooden box in a loft, leaving the family dumbfounded. Acting quickly, the family called the forest department for help, which then alerted the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS). In a viral video, the team can be seen carefully rescuing the cobra and later releasing it into the wild.(Instagram/ @ajay_v_giri )

A team of experts from ARRS, led by field director Ajay Giri, arrived swiftly to handle the dangerous situation. Giri shared a video of the rescue operation on Instagram, showing how the team carefully rescued the massive reptile from the bedroom while ensuring the safety of every person in the house. “Over the call, we instructed locals about dos and don’ts and rushed to the place,” Giri said in the post.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the rescuers can be seen approaching the king cobra, which was coiled inside a wooden box. One of the team members, standing on a bed, used a stick to skillfully pull the cobra out and place it into a black bag. The family, understandably shaken, watched from a safe distance.

After successfully securing the snake, the team reassured the family and conducted an awareness session for the locals. The snake was later released into the wild in the presence of forest department officials. “The snake was gently bagged and later released into the wild,” Giri wrote, while also emphasizing the importance of educating locals about snake encounters.

Here's how internet reacted to the viral video:

The video quickly went viral, garnering over two lakh views. The clip has sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section. One user wrote about the terrifying nature of the incident, praising the team for their quick response. “No drama, no scene. Smooth and clean rescue,” the user said.

Another user expressed disbelief at the thought of such a dangerous creature being inside a home, writing, "I can’t even imagine a cobra hiding in my room...it is so scary even to think!"

A third user reflected on the courage and skill displayed by the rescue team, commenting, "The rescue team must be lauded for their bravery. Not an easy job!" Many users found the sight of the snake slithering back into the wild oddly mesmerizing. One user noted, "That is a beautiful snake!"