Watch: Giant king cobra spotted in Karnataka rescued, video goes viral on social media

A dramatic scene unfolded in Agumbe, Karnataka, as a massive 12-foot king cobra was spotted slithering across a road, capturing the attention of both locals and online viewers. The giant serpent sought safety in the garden of a nearby residence, climbing up into a tree. The Agumbe Rainforest Research Station swiftly responded to the call, sending a team to manage the situation.(Instagram)

Worried for their safety, the homeowner and nearby residents quickly reached out to the forest department for assistance in handling the reptile.

ALSO READ | Panic among passengers after snake spotted in AC coach of Mumbai-bound train

The Agumbe Rainforest Research Station swiftly responded to the call, sending a team to manage the situation and providing crucial advice on safety precautions until they arrived. After carefully evaluating the scene, the team successfully captured the king cobra and transported it in a bag, eventually releasing it back into its natural forest environment.

Ajay Giri, the head of the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, has since shared footage of the rescue operation on his social media accounts. The video, which shows the cobra perched on a branch, was posted on July 14 and has since gone viral, attracting considerable interest from viewers online.

ALSO READ | Snake bites man in Bihar, he bites it back twice. Reptile dies, man survives

“A king cobra (~12ft long) was sighted crossing a main road, the snake got disturbed by spectators then took refuge on a bush inside a compound of a house. Owner of the house and neighbours got worried and informed in-charge forest department officials. ARRS was informed about the situation. Over the call we instructed locals about do’s and don'ts and rushed to the location. After the inspection we decided to bag the snake. The snake was gently bagged. We conducted onsite awareness program for locals, distributed informative materials. Later the snake was released in to the wild in the presence of locals and in-charge forest department officials,” he wrote.

One user wrote, “majestic that cobra is. Kudos to the team for the rescue operation they did.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru couple finds cobra inside Amazon Xbox parcel, delivery giant responds

“Kings have the most magnificent look when it comes to snakes world... these creatures are truly... their majestic and dreadfully powerful looks are unmatched...extraordinary handling expertise and rescue!!” another replied.

“Well handled. Minimum or no stress to the King. No bash display of the King to the World...a rarity after scores of SM posts gloating the same,” one more response read.