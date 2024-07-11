Panic among passengers after snake spotted in AC coach of Mumbai-bound train

LUCKNOW Passengers on board the third AC coach of the Mumbai-bound 15067 Gorakhpur-Bandra Express had to travel amid panic for some time on Wednesday morning after a snake was spotted by them in the coach’s upper duct when the train was near Gonda. They also made a video of the incident, which was circulated on social media. Passengers on board the 15067 Gorakhpur-Bandra Express . (Sourced)

The passengers informed the railway officials, after which a thorough checking was done when the train reached Lucknow’s Charbagh station. But the coach was changed when the train reached Kanpur. The Railways had initiated an investigation into the matter, said officials.

A passenger, Bittu Kumar, on seat number 56 of AC coach B-3, informed the railway control room that he saw a snake in the panel of the side upper berth when the train was near Gonda.

When the train reached platform No 7 of Charbagh railway station around 2:10 in the afternoon, station director Prashant Kumar immediately sent his team for investigation.

“At Charbagh station, railway workers and RPF officials checked the bogie for about half an hour, but the snake was not seen. Later, for passengers’ safety, it was decided that another coach would be added, but the passengers refused to allow it, saying it would delay the train,” said a railway official.

“Then with the consent of the passengers, the railway administration closed the open panels using paper at various points and sent off the train. This information was given to the Kanpur station. After the train reached there, a new coach was attached,” said the official.