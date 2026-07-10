That mouth ulcer you keep ignoring could be something far more deadly: Doctors share 5 warning signs of oral cancer

Ignoring a persistent mouth ulcer or brushing off a loose tooth as a minor cavity could be a fatal mistake. Doctors warn that millions of people are inadvertently allowing oral cancer to progress to advanced, life-threatening stages because they mistake its early warning signs for everyday dental issues. Also read | Oncologist explains how even ‘1 drink a day’ can slowly increase your risk of oral cancer Doctors warn oral cancer symptoms mimic dental issues — and delay costs lives. (Freepik)

Oral cancer remains a public health crisis, particularly in India. "Every year, oral cancer takes the lives of millions of people in India," Dr Anand Mohan, consultant of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said. "One of the biggest hurdles in early detection is that its symptoms overlap with dental issues. Because of this, people often treat these symptoms as simple ailments of oral health and do not consult the doctor immediately," he added.

The danger of familiar symptoms Because the early symptoms of oral cancer mimic routine issues like gum disease, toothaches, or minor tissue irritation, patients frequently delay seeking specialised care. Dr Sujoy Mukherjee, oral and maxillofacial surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, highlighted that this overlap is the primary obstacle to saving lives.

According to Dr Mukherjee: "One of the biggest challenges we face in oral cancer care is that many of its early warning signs closely resemble common dental problems. Patients often dismiss a non-healing mouth ulcer, persistent white or red patches, unexplained swelling, bleeding, numbness, or difficulty chewing and swallowing as minor oral issues and delay seeking medical attention."

This delay has devastating consequences. "Unfortunately, this delay can allow the disease to progress to a more advanced stage before diagnosis," Dr Mukherjee warned.