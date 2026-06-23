Oncologist warns oral cancer is not just a smoker's disease, shares 6 warning signs you should watch out for

When people think of oral cancer, smoking is often the first risk factor that comes to mind. While tobacco use remains one of the leading causes, oral cancer is not limited to smokers alone. Many people who have never smoked can also develop the disease due to a range of other factors, including chewing tobacco, excessive alcohol consumption, viral infections, poor oral hygiene, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and certain environmental exposures. Regular check-ups can help with early detection of oral cancer. (Pexel)

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Understanding these lesser-known risks is crucial, as early awareness can play a key role in prevention and timely diagnosis. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida, who highlights, “Many patients come with the belief that if they have never smoked, they cannot develop oral cancer. This misconception can sometimes delay diagnosis because people do not recognise their symptoms as potential warning signs.”

Oral cancer is not only a smoker’s disease According to Dr Varshney, smoking significantly increases the risk of oral cancer, but it is not the only cause. He explains, “People who do not smoke can still develop oral cancer due to multiple factors. In India, habits such as chewing tobacco, gutka, and other smokeless tobacco products remain major concerns. Additionally, prolonged exposure to certain irritants, alcohol use, poor nutrition, and infections like human papillomavirus (HPV) can also play a role in increasing risk.”

The oncologist outlines the following causes that can contribute to oral cancer and should not be ignored:

1. Tobacco in any form can be harmful Many people consider chewing tobacco or using gutka less harmful than smoking, but this is a dangerous misconception. Smokeless tobacco exposes the mouth tissues to cancer-causing substances and is strongly linked with oral cancers. Dr Varshney notes, “People often focus only on cigarettes, but tobacco in any form can damage cells in the mouth. Avoiding all forms of tobacco is one of the most important steps towards prevention.”

2. Persistent mouth ulcers need attention A mouth ulcer that does not heal within a few weeks should not be ignored, especially if it keeps returning or is associated with pain, bleeding, or changes in appearance. The oncologist highlights that many people assume it is due to stress, spicy food, or accidental injury. While most ulcers are harmless, persistent changes require evaluation to rule out serious causes.