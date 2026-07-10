This butter garlic chicken recipe packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories: Step-by-step process

Here’s the nutritional requirement for the butter garlic chicken:

If you are tired of eating a similar butter chicken recipe to fulfill your protein intake, then you need to try this new recipe. Chicken is the best source of protein, and if you are a non-vegetarian , then trying out this new recipe will upgrade your menu. Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, shared a butter garlic chicken recipe on Instagram dated June 29, 2026, which packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories. Here's a breakdown of the recipe.

Ingredients (serves 2) For the chicken: 400g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes

Two tbsp corn flour

One-third tsp baking soda

Salt and pepper, to taste

One tbsp soy sauce

Cooking oil spray

For the sauce: Two tbsp light butter

Lots of chopped garlic (about 8–10 cloves)

One green chilli, chopped

One to two tsp soy sauce

Chilli flakes, to taste

A pinch of pepper powder

100g high-protein paneer blended with hot water to get a smooth puree

Salt, to taste

Half tsp honey

Spring onion greens or coriander leaves, chopped

Half tsp lemon juice

Method Here’s the step-by-step recipe to make butter garlic chicken at home:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken with corn flour, baking soda, salt, pepper and soy sauce. Set aside for 15–20 minutes, no longer.

Step 2: Spray some oil into a pan and spread out the chicken, leaving enough gaps. Cook for a couple of minutes, then flip gently until the outside is brown and crispy but the inside stays tender — just two to three minutes. Take it off and set it aside.

Step 3: In the same pan, add the light butter and chopped garlic. Cook for a minute.

Step 4: Add the green chilli, soy sauce, chilli flakes and pepper powder. Mix.

Step 5: Bring the flame right down to low, then add the paneer puree and mix well. Season with salt and honey.

Step 6: Add the fried chicken back in and toss to coat. Finish with spring onion greens.

Step 7: Switch off the flame and mix in the lemon juice for some extra freshness.

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