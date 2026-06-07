Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his ‘personal favourite for years’ mango butter chicken recipe

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

He took to Instagram on June 4 and shared the recipe with the caption, “ Butter Chicken toh aapne bahut baar khaya hoga… lekin mango season mein uska yeh version zaroor try kariyega” (You've probably had butter chicken many times, but during mango season, do give this version a try.) He added, “This Signature Mango Butter Chicken has been one of my personal favourites for years.” (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares instant jowar dosa recipe that's rich in fibre and light on the stomach )

If you're looking to give classic butter chicken a fruity twist, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's mango butter chicken recipe is worth trying. The dish blends smoky grilled chicken, creamy gravy, and ripe mango puree for a unique summer treat.

View this post on Instagram

Ingredients: 2 large Alphonso mangoes

6 tbsps butter

8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces

2 tbsps oil

5-6 green cardamoms

1 blade of mace

8-10 black peppercorns

½ tsp caraway seeds (shahi jeera)

1 bay leaf

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 medium onions, sliced

5-6 coriander stems

5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp yellow chilli powder

8-10 cashew nuts, halved

2 tbsps melon seeds (magaj)

¼ tsp garam masala powder

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle

2 tbsps fresh cream + to drizzle

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Naan for serving

Method: 1. Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Add green cardamoms, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf and sauté till fragrant.

2. Add garlic cloves, ginger, onions, coriander stems and tomatoes and mix well.

3. Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts and melon seeds and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

4. Add 2 cups of water, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or till tomatoes are pulpy.

5. Allow to cool and grind to a fine paste.

6. Peel and deseed the mangoes and cut into pieces. Reserve a few pieces and transfer the remaining pieces to a grinder jar and grind to a fine paste.

7. Heat a nonstick kadai. Add the ground tomato mixture, 3 tbsps butter, garam masala powder and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well.

8. Add mango pulp and mix well. Add reshmi chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream, remaining butter and mix well.

9. Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves powder, garnish with mango pieces and mint sprigs and serve hot with naan.