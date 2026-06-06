Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares instant jowar dosa recipe that's rich in fibre and light on the stomach

From improving fibre intake to supporting gut health, millets have become a staple for many people trying to make healthier food choices. Jowar, in particular, is valued for its nutritional profile and versatility in the kitchen. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares in his June 5 Instagram post an instant jowar dosa recipe that combines convenience with nutrition, making it perfect for busy weekdays. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur recreates ‘viral banana coffee’ with a simple, creamy homemade version you can try at home. Watch ) Discover Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's instant jowar dosa recipe for healthy eating. (Instagram/@sanjeevkapoor)

"Dosa banaane ka mann ho, but long fermentation process ka nahi (When you're craving dosa but don't want to deal with the long fermentation process.) This Instant Jowar Dosa is exactly for those days. Not only is jowar rich in fibre but is also light on the stomach," Chef Sanjeev wrote in the caption.

Let’s take a look at his recipe:

Ingredients: ½ cup sorghum (jowar) flour

¼ cup fine semolina (rawa/suji)

¼ cup yogurt

¼ tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Coconut chutney for serving