Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares deliciously savoury moong palak puri recipe: See step-by-step preparation

When things get tough, sometimes all it takes is a warm, crispy snack to help us get going. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s moong palak puri is the perfect recipe for such an occasion. Sanjeev Kapoor's moong palak puri recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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Using ingredients that are commonly available in the kitchen and healthy, like sprouted moong, spinach and whole wheat, it helps us feel less guilty about our indulgence. The chef described it on his blog, writing, “These puris are made with whole wheat flour and semolina kneaded with ground sprouted moong and spinach, ginger and green chillies. Their taste is as great as the lovely green colour.”

The easy vegetarian recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps are as follows.

Ingredients for moong palak puri 1 cup sprouted green gram (ankurit moong)

1/2 cup blanched spinach

1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

2 tablespoons semolina (suji)

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 green chillies

1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon oil + for greasing + for deep frying

Pickle for serving Method of preparation Put sprouted green grams into a grinder jar, add blanched spinach, ginger, green chillies and 1/2 cup water and grind to a fine paste. Transfer the ground paste into a mixing bowl, add carom seeds, salt, turmeric powder, semolina and whole wheat flour and knead to a stiff dough. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and knead again. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes. Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Grease the worktop with some oil and roll out the balls into semi-thick puris. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Slide in the puris, one at a time and deep-fry till golden brown and puffed. Drain on an absorbent paper. Arrange the puris on a serving platter and serve hot with pickle. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born in 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels and opened restaurants across the globe. In 2017, Sanjeev Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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