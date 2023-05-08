Home / Trending / Wait, what? Woman mixes chilli flakes with lip gloss in a beauty hack. Watch

Wait, what? Woman mixes chilli flakes with lip gloss in a beauty hack. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 08, 2023 08:16 PM IST

A woman has gone viral on social media for mixing lip gloss with chilli flakes. Watch the full video inside.

Are you a makeup enthusiast? Well, you must have come across several beauty hacks and other things that help with your skin. Many of these hacks may prove to be useful, and others might just leave you baffled. Now, a video showing a woman using chilli flakes and lip gloss has gone viral. This clip has left many people perplexed.

Woman mixes chilli flakes with lip gloss.(Instagram/@Jahanvi Singh)
In a video shared by Instagram user and skincare blogger Jahanvi Singh, you can see her making this chilli flakes gloss. The clip shows her taking out some lip gloss on a makeup palette. Then she mixes some chilli flakes in the gloss and applies it on her lips. After a few minutes, she cleans her lips to show the results. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Viral Chilli lip gloss. Never again."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 21,000 times. Many have even shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Praan jayen pr fashion na jaye." A second added, "What is wrong with the people? Anything for views." A third posted, "Please just never do this." "But why?" expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, "Please don't do that love; it's not good for your lips."

