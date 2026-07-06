Campaign to revive Mattewara forest begins in Ludhiana

A drive to regenerate the Mattewara Forest gathered pace on Monday with the launch of the Van Mahotsav plantation campaign and the planting of indigenous saplings. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal inaugurated the initiative, under which around 4,000 saplings were earmarked for restoring vacant stretches of the forest. Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal during the inauguration of the event in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The plantation drive, organised by the Public Action Committee (PAC), includes indigenous and herbal species such as jamun, neem, baheda, pilkhan and moringa.

PAC leader Colonel CM Lakhanpal said the organisation has been working towards the development of the Mattewara Forest for the past four years. He said 975 acres of GLADA land have been handed over to the Forest Department, where nearly 1,000 acres of dense forest will be developed as part of the afforestation project.

Addressing the gathering, Seechewal described the Mattewara Forest as the ‘lungs of Punjab’ and said expanding the state’s green cover was vital to mitigating the effects of climate change. Referring to the recent heatwave in parts of Europe, he said rising instances of extreme weather underscored the need to protect forests and increase tree cover.

District forest officer Rajesh Gulati, students from various schools and environmental enthusiasts participated in the plantation drive.

Representatives of the PAC also urged Seechewal to take up the inclusion of Van Mahotsav and environmental conservation in the school curriculum to encourage greater awareness and responsibility towards nature among children.