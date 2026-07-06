Ludhiana: Residents battle civic neglect as agencies pass the buck

Residents and shopkeepers of Nanak Nagar near the Old Sabzi Mandi on Karabara Road say they have been left to grapple with overflowing sewerage, damaged roads, heaps of garbage and an erratic water supply, even as the municipal corporation and the Mandi Board pass the responsibility for addressing the civic woes onto each other. Sewage water, heap of garbage lying on the road in Nanak Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents alleged that the locality has been without a regular water supply for nearly three months, forcing many households to fetch water from nearby areas. They said choked sewer lines frequently overflow, while garbage remains uncleared for days, creating unhygienic conditions and a persistent foul smell.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident, said repeated complaints to the authorities had failed to yield any relief. “There has been no proper water supply for the past three months, forcing people to bring water in buckets from nearby areas. Blocked sewerage lines frequently overflow, making the locality unhygienic,” he said.

The ongoing road reconstruction has added to the residents’ woes, with shopkeepers alleging that the poor condition of the road has affected business. “Before the rains, dust from the broken road used to enter our shops. Now, whenever it rains, the road turns muddy and the slush comes inside our shops. Customers avoid visiting the market because of the poor condition of the road, which has affected our business,” said Vicky, a shopkeeper.

Joga Singh, another resident, said overflowing sewerage, stagnant water and piles of garbage had made it difficult for people to move around the area. “Garbage remains here for days and no one comes to pick it up. The foul smell creates a lot of problems for residents,” he said, adding that stagnant water could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes during the monsoon, increasing the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Basant Singh, who runs a medical store in the locality, said the damaged road had become a safety hazard.

“The road is in such poor condition that auto-rickshaws have overturned here several times. It is risky for both motorists and pedestrians,” he claimed.

Responding to the allegations, Harjinder Singh Bali said a road reconstruction project, including the laying of larger sewerage pipes to improve drainage, has been underway for the past three to four months and is expected to be completed within the next month.

“The locality does not fall under the jurisdiction of the MC and is the responsibility of the Mandi Board,” he said, adding that fogging was being carried out regularly in the area and assured residents that complaints related to his department would be addressed.

Mandi Board secretary Harjinder Singh, however, gave a conflicting version leaving residents caught between two authorities as basic civic issues remain unresolved.

“Sanitation and water supply in the area fall under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction,” he said.