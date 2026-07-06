Transport department is moving ahead with plans to require certificates from authorised driving training institutes as a prerequisite for issuing learner’s licences, a step aimed at curbing road accidents by ensuring better-prepared drivers, officials said. Bihar to mandate driving training certificates for learner licences

The proposal, approved by Bihar Road Safety Council (BRSC), will make training mandatory before applicants can even apply for a learner’s licence. The government also plans to amend the Bihar Motor Vehicle Rules to enforce this, officials added.

Transport secretary Raj Kumar confirmed the development and said a committee would soon be formed to finalise the system. “The committee will see how the proposal can be implemented without putting too much strain on applicants for driving licences,” he said.

“The idea for basic training for drivers is essential as it would help reduce road accidents and fatalities. We will also ensure that the driving training institutes carry out their job properly and issue certificates only to qualified drivers,” Kumar added.

A senior officer in the transport department said that while no firm deadline has been set, the new arrangement would need sufficient infrastructure in place, including enough training centres and a proper mechanism to monitor them, to function efficiently.

The state runs two institutes of driving training and research– one in Patna and another in Aurangabad– with two more expected to start functioning soon. The department has already authorised over 45 private institutes to conduct training and issue certificates.

As per discussions in the BRSC, applicants for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will need to complete 21 days of training, while those applying for heavy commercial vehicles will have to undergo a 30-day course at recognised centres.

The measures were decided in a meeting chaired by transport minister Damodar Rawat, with senior officials from various departments including road construction, rural works, home, health, education and National Highways Authority of India present.

As per the latest official count, around 41 registered driving training schools operate across Bihar, with qualified instructors providing training as per modern standards. Approvals were given for 66 such institutes, of which 25 are still under construction.

The meeting also focused on other safety initiatives. The department has prepared an annual training calendar for all districts and circulated a standard road safety guideline to help train both government and private vehicle drivers on a regular basis.

Rawat said the move is part of state’s commitment to reducing accidents and building a safer transport system. “Trained drivers are the strongest link in safe transportation,” he said, directing all departments to coordinate and take safety programmes to the ground.