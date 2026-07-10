Dell launches thinnest Pro Precision laptops and Deskside Agentic AI solutions

Dell Technologies has expanded its commercial PC portfolio in India with the launch of the new Dell Pro Precision workstation lineup, designed for AI-driven workflows, advanced engineering applications and professional content creation. Alongside the hardware, the company also introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI, an on-premises AI solution that enables organisations to deploy and scale AI agents locally instead of relying entirely on cloud infrastructure. Dell's latest Pro Precision workstations target professionals handling demanding AI-powered workflows. (Dell) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The announcement was made at a launch event in New Delhi this week. At the event, HT Tech spoke with Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, about the thinking behind the new Precision lineup, enterprise AI adoption and how customer feedback has shaped Dell's latest workstations.

Dell Pro Precision lineup focuses on AI-ready performance The new portfolio includes the Dell Pro Precision 5 Series (14S and 16S), Pro Precision 5 Series (14 and 16), Pro Precision 7 Series (14 and 16), and the Pro Precision 7 T1 desktop workstation. These systems are designed for engineers, architects, designers, developers, creators and professionals handling AI-intensive workloads.

According to Belgundi, the latest generation is the result of continuous customer feedback rather than just hardware upgrades.

"Customers are making investments that should remain relevant for the next three to five years. We build products not just for today's workloads but also for the workloads they will run in the future," Belgundi told HT Tech.

Among the launches, the Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S stands out as Dell's thinnest and lightest workstation, weighing just 1.4kg. Available in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants, it comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors paired with professional-grade graphics for AI and business applications.

Belgundi said customers increasingly wanted workstation-class performance in thinner, more portable devices without compromising battery life.

"Users wanted workstation performance in a thinner, lighter device. That's exactly what we've focused on with the new Precision portfolio," he said.

The Dell Pro Precision 5 Series targets professionals handling everyday engineering and design workflows with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, an integrated 50 TOPS NPU for AI tasks, optional NVIDIA RTX Blackwell graphics and Gen5 SSD storage.

For users handling more demanding applications, the Pro Precision 7 Series features Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, up to 64GB of memory and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen5 storage. Belgundi also highlighted that the Pro Precision 7 Series offers up to 19 hours of battery life, bringing long battery life to workstation-class notebooks.

Dell introduces Deskside Agentic AI for enterprises Alongside the workstation lineup, Dell introduced Deskside Agentic AI, a solution that enables enterprises to deploy AI agents locally while maintaining greater control over data and infrastructure costs.

The platform combines Dell Pro Max workstations, NVIDIA AI hardware, the NVIDIA NemoClaw open-source reference stack, CrowdStrike security and Dell Services. It is designed for organisations looking to run AI workloads on-premises instead of depending entirely on public cloud infrastructure.

Speaking to HT Tech, Belgundi said rising AI adoption has shifted enterprise priorities beyond raw computing performance.

"Token costs may be coming down, but the number of tokens organisations consume is growing exponentially. That's increasing overall AI spending. At the same time, customers want stronger control over their data," he said.