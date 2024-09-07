20-year-old man puts cobra’s head inside his mouth to record reel in Telangana, dies. Disturbing video shocks people

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media which shows a man performing a dangerous stunt by putting a cobra inside his mouth. Reportedly, the man died later died after he was bitten by the snake while recording. This unfortunate event took place in Telangana's Kamareddy district. Reportedly, a man died from a cobra bite he endured while recording a stunt. (Unsplash/Godwin Angeline Benjo)

The man is identified as 20-year-old Shivaraj. In the video, he is seen standing in the middle of a road, putting the snake inside his mouth. He then looks at the camera with folded hands and, at one point, even runs his hands through his hair—all the while, the cobra trapped in his mouth is seen wiggling to break free. The video ends with him showing a thumbs-up with the reptile’s head still in his mouth.

According to Telugu Scribe, the man and his father made a living by killing snakes. They also caught this snake, and his father asked him to make a video of the reptile to put on WhatsApp groups. On doing so, the snake immediately bit him, causing his death.

How did social media react?

The video sparked outrage among social media users, with many asking why the man would put a cobra in his mouth. Just like this individual who wrote, “This is so scary, but why would he do that.” Another added, “RIP. I wish it weren’t like that, but doing these things for reels always proves fatal.”

In a recent incident, a stunt caused the death of four people in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka. Two people were performing stunts on a motorcycle when they lost control, and the two-wheeler skidded. It then crashed into two others standing at the side of the road, causing the death of all four.