One-year-old bites snake after mistaking it for a toy, reptile dies. Bihar doctors stunned

A little over a month after a man bit a snake to death in Bihar when the reptile bit him while he was asleep, a similar story has been reported from the state, this time, involving a one-year-old. The toddler in a village in Gaya spotted a snake while he was playing on his terrace and allegedly bit the reptile, according to reports. While the snake died, the boy is out of danger, leaving his family as well as doctors surprised. The Bihar boy's family was assured that the snake was not venomous. (Representational image)(UnSplash)

The child took the snake in his hand mistaking it for a toy, his mother said, according to a Live Hindustan report.

The family rushed him to the local community health centre as soon as they spotted the dead snake near him.

A viral video shows the little boy, carried by a woman, looking into the camera as a man gently tries to make him open his mouth. The man holds up a phone with a photo of the reptile, with a part of its body appearing crushed after being bitten.

The staff at the health centre told the family that the child was physically fine after the incident, explaining that the snake was non-venomous and commonly seen during the monsoon season.

Snake bites man in Bihar, he bites it back twice

In July, a snake bit a man in Bihar's Rajauli, who then bit the reptile back in the belief that it would reverse the venom’s effect. The snake died, while the man was rushed to a hospital where he survived with proper medical treatment. Railway employee Santosh Lohar was part of a team laying railway tracks in a thickly-forested part of Rajauli in Bihar. On Tuesday night, after a full day’s work, the 35-year-old railway worker was settling down to sleep when he was bitten by a snake. Lohar reacted quickly by seizing the snake and biting it back twice, believing the local myth that biting a snake back will save the victim.