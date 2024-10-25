Menu Explore
Man finds cobra hiding in sofa cover. Chilling video captures nerve-wracking rescue

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 25, 2024 07:59 PM IST

A viral video showed a snake charmer rescuing a cobra hidden in a sofa cover, leaving viewers shocked by the tense encounter.

For even the most ardent animal lovers, a close encounter with a snake – especially in one’s own home is a nightmare scenario. In a viral video that has garnered over 16 million views, a family’s peaceful day turns into a spine-chilling ordeal when an hissing sound is traced to their living room sofa. Unnerved by the sound, the family quickly contacts a snake charmer, knowing the risk such creatures can pose, especially if venomous.

A viral video showed a snake charmer rescuing a cobra hidden under a sofa cover, shocking viewers. (Instagram/abhisheksandhu1126)
A viral video showed a snake charmer rescuing a cobra hidden under a sofa cover, shocking viewers. (Instagram/abhisheksandhu1126)

(Also read: ‘Unbelievable’: Snake swallows entire egg bigger than its head. Viral video stuns the internet)

The cobra emerges

As the snake charmer arrives, he carefully approaches the sofa, armed only with an iron rod. A thorough search ensues as he begins cautiously unzipping a pillow where he suspects the snake might be hiding. For a tense moment, nothing is visible – until he notices a faint movement. To everyone’s horror, the tail of a cobra appears, slithering just beneath the surface. With a firm yet wary grip, the charmer pulls the tail gently, only to find himself face-to-face with a fully alert cobra, its hood raised and tongue flicking in warning.

Heart-stopping showdown between cobra and charmer

In an instant, the atmosphere intensifies as the snake positions itself defensively, ready to strike. The cobra repeatedly attempts to attack, its movements precise and swift. Yet the charmer’s skill and experience show, as he remains calm and in control, dodging each attempt the cobra makes. The snake, feeling increasingly threatened, flares its hood wider with each passing second, escalating the tension in the room. Although the video ends before showing the snake’s final removal, the tension is palpable.

Watch the scary clip here:

Internet reacts to the harrowing video

Viewers online have been quick to share their reactions to this close encounter, with comments expressing shock, fear, and admiration for the snake charmer’s courage. “This would be my worst nightmare! How did they stay so calm?” commented one user. Another user remarked, “Imagine sitting on that sofa without knowing!”. A third wrote, “The charmer is brave beyond words – I’d be halfway across the country by now!”

(Also read: Terrifying 9-foot king cobra found hiding in bedroom in Karnataka. Viral video)

Others noted the snake’s defensive behaviour, with one person saying, “It’s scary, but the snake was just trying to protect itself.” Adding humour to the mix, a viewer joked, “Time for a new sofa, and maybe a new house!” One more shared, “I never knew watching a snake could be this terrifying!”

