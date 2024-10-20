‘Unbelievable’: Snake swallows entire egg bigger than its head. Viral video stuns the internet

As the saying goes, "nature never ceases to amaze," and the internet reflects this sentiment perfectly. It serves as an endless loop of unseen and unknown information, pictures, news, and videos that continuously fascinate us. Recently, a video of a snake swallowing an egg in one go shocked the internet. A snake swallowing a giant egg went viral. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

In the video shared by the X page "Nature is Amazing," a snake is seen gulping down an egg significantly larger than its head. The scene unfolds with the egg resting on a human hand, making the snake's impressive feat even more jaw-dropping.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from the online community

With over more than six lakh views, the video has sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users. Comments flooded in, with one user exclaiming, “Wow, nature is truly incredible!” Another remarked, “I can’t believe it managed to swallow that whole!” While many viewers were amazed, some expressed concern, questioning the snake’s safety with comments like, “Isn’t that dangerous for the snake? What if it chokes?”

The juxtaposition of horror and awe is evident in the reactions, as one viewer shared, “I’ve never seen anything like this; it’s both creepy and cool!” Another chimed in with curiosity, asking, “That egg is huge! What kind of snake is that?”

Some users took a more humorous approach, with one saying, "That’s a hefty breakfast for the snake!" while another jested, "I would need a nap after that meal!"

This isn’t the first time the internet has been captivated by snake-related content. Earlier, a video featuring zookeeper Jay Brewer collecting snake eggs also went viral. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows the man approaching a snake laying eggs under a table. As he attempts to gather the eggs, the snake retaliates, trying to bite him twice. Fortunately, the zookeeper emerges unscathed, and the incident highlights the dangers of handling wild animals.

Take a look here at the video:

Scary, isn't it?