Viral video: Little girl hoists massive snake on shoulders. Internet slams her parents

The internet is often a treasure trove of surprises, but sometimes the quest for popularity can lead individuals to cross dangerous boundaries. A recent video has surfaced on Instagram that has ignited fierce backlash from viewers. Posted by the user @snakemasterexotics, the clip features a little girl hoisting a massive black snake over her shoulders, a sight that has both shocked and horrified Instagram users. A viral video of a girl with a snake sparked backlash over parental negligence and safety concerns. (Instagram/@snakemasterexotics)

A terrifying display

In the footage, the little girl appears visibly terrified, her expressions revealing the fear she feels while handling the enormous serpent. Thankfully, the snake remains calm and does not harm her, but the risks involved in such a stunt are undeniable.

Watch the shocking clip here:

The video has garnered over five lakh views, yet the comments section has become a hotbed of criticism directed at the girl’s parents for allowing such a perilous stunt for the sake of an Instagram reel.

Outrage from concerned users

Many Instagram users have expressed their angers, questioning the judgment of the parents involved. One user commented, “Are you kidding me? That snake could literally choke her in seconds.” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “Someone needs to arrest this girl's parents and find another family for that child. Smh.” The outcry continues with comments such as, “Can you scream ‘Child Protective Services’?” and “This is so risky.”

Critics have also highlighted the responsibility that comes with parenting in today’s social media landscape. “She’s just a little girl; why do people want views so badly that they don’t even think about their own kids?” one concerned user lamented. Another added, “This is so wrong on many levels. Her parents need to learn the basics of parenting.”

A mixed response

Despite the overwhelming criticism, not everyone was unsupportive of the child. One user stated, “I love the bravery of the little girl; I am impressed.” This mixed response raises questions about the implications of social media fame and the lengths to which some will go to gain attention.