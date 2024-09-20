Man and woman grab massive pythons on their shoulders. Internet calls it ‘terrifying’

The mere mention of snakes often sends shivers down the spine, and when it comes to pythons, the fear intensifies. However, a recent video that has gone viral on social media showcases a different perspective, leaving viewers both mesmerised and astonished. A viral video showed zookeepers at The Reptile Zoo confidently carrying massive pythons on their shoulders.(@thereptilezoo/Instagram)

Python handling like a pro

Four days ago, The Reptile Zoo shared an eye-catching video featuring its founder, Jay Brewer, along with a female zookeeper. In this extraordinary clip, both individuals confidently carry a massive python on their shoulders, treating the creature as if it were part of their daily routine. The footage, posted on Instagram by @thereptilezoo, has garnered over nine lakh views, shocking snake enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

In the video, the sheer size of the pythons is striking, showcasing the impressive scale of these majestic reptiles. The zookeepers’ calm demeanour as they handle the snakes has sparked a mix of admiration and disbelief among viewers.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from the public

As the video spread like wildfire across social media, reactions from netizens poured in. One user commented, “How can they be so calm? I’d be terrified!” reflecting the common fear many feel towards snakes. Another added, “This is incredible! I’ve always wanted to learn more about reptiles,” showcasing a sense of curiosity that the video has sparked.

Others were equally impressed by the zookeepers’ skills. “These professionals make it look easy! They’re truly inspiring,” one viewer remarked, while another noted, “I’d never have the courage to do that. Respect to them!” Such comments indicate that the video has not only entertained but also educated viewers about responsible reptile handling.

A few users even expressed their desire to visit The Reptile Zoo, with one saying, “I can’t wait to see this place in person. It must be amazing!”

The engagement has been overwhelmingly positive, illustrating the public’s fascination with the world of reptiles and the expertise of those who care for them.