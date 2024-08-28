Massive snake jumps to attack caretaker, heart-stopping video goes viral. Watch The snake attacked its caretaker. (Instagram)

When around snakes, one needs to be extra careful and watch their movements. This holds true even for experts and researchers who might deal with all kinds of snakes almost every day; otherwise, they can be attacked when they least expect it. This holds true in the case of Jay Brewer, a reptile expert. Recently, Brewer posted a video showcasing how he almost got attacked by a massive snake.

The video opens to show Brewer in a room with a snake in a box-like compartment. As he talks about it and holds a stick in front of the massive reptile, he moves his eyes away from his for a second. In an instant, the snake jumps towards his face and tries to attack him. Brewer is taken aback by the incident, but he is able to escape without injuries. (Also Read: Snake bites man in Bihar, he bites it back twice. Reptile dies, man survives)

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "This big girl struck at me as soon as I turned my eyes away. Snakes aren't just sneaky. They are also very smart."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared last month. Since being posted, it has gained more than 15 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Chilling video shows 15-foot python trying to swallow man alive in Madhya Pradesh)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "You're nothing but a food source to that critter. Whether it's a chicken or your head doesn't matter."

Another Instagram user, Fazilet Özekoğlu Özkan, commented, "Every living thing that we deprive of its nature will take its revenge one day."

"That was some serious reflexes there, mate - move like a butterfly," added user Coleyz.

A fourth posted, "Why do people keep breeding them when there are already way too many in places like Florida."