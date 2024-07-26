Chilling video shows 15-foot python trying to swallow man alive in Madhya Pradesh

A man in Madhya Pradesh had a close shave with death when a 15-foot python grabbed and tried to swallow him alive. A man in MP was attacked by a 15-foot python.

Chilling footage shows the gigantic snake wrapped around the man’s neck and arm as he sat on the ground. The man was reportedly defecating in the open when the python sneaked up on him. The incident occurred in the Kalyanpur area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

According to India Today, Ram Sahai of Jabalpur was defecating in an open field when the 15-foot python attacked him. The man began screaming for help and managed to alert villagers to his nightmare.

Hearing his cries for help, several villagers reached the spot. Footage shows the men attacking the snake with sticks, stones and an axe in an attempt to free Sahai.

Sahai himself can be heard asking villagers to kill the snake.

You can watch the hair-raising video below:

Villagers were able to rescue Sahai after killing the python. Footage of the incident, which occurred on July 21, has sparked shock on social media.

Forest department official Mahesh Chandra Kushwaha said the python had wrapped itself around the man's neck. In such a scenario, locals killed the python out of goodwill. Therefore, they are exempted under Section 11 of the Wildlife Act and no legal action will be taken against them.