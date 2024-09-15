‘Snake party’: Man celebrates birthday by lying amongst giant pythons, internet is scared

If you’re a fan of reptile videos, Jay Brewer’s Instagram page is likely already on your radar. As the founder of The Reptile Zoo, Brewer’s feed is a treasure trove of thrilling and educational reptilian content. This video, however, takes his unique brand of entertainment to an extraordinary new level. Jay Brewer's viral video of him sleeping with massive pythons for his birthday has shocked the internet.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

In a recent clip that has captured the fascination of viewers, Brewer is seen lying next to massive pythons. The space is so packed with these impressive snakes that it’s very difficult to count them all.

Brewer's playful caption adds a personal touch, marking his birthday celebration: “It’s snake party! It’s my birthday today, so I wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y’all the incredible party I threw. As you can see, most of my friends were able to make it, and we had a blast. Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man. Just wanted to thank all of you who have followed me along my journey. Couldn’t have done it without every one of you. It’s been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined.”

Reaction from Instagram users:

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 6 lakh views and drawing a flood of reactions from social media users. Among the comments, people have expressed a mix of astonishment and admiration for Brewer’s daring display. George Aggy remarked, “This is absolutely wild! I’ve never seen anything like it. Happy birthday, Jay!” Mike Jamieson said, “I can’t believe how many pythons there are! This looks like the coolest party ever.”

Others were more focused on the sheer scale of the spectacle. “Wow, that’s a lot of pythons! Hope you had an amazing time,” commented one follower. “This is definitely not your average birthday party!” a user enthused.

Brewer’s followers also took the opportunity to share their appreciation for his work. “You’re a legend, Jay. Thanks for always bringing us such amazing content,” Dwayne Wills wrote. Another user added, “Your enthusiasm and love for reptiles are inspiring. Here’s to many more birthdays with incredible moments!”