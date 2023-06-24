Mama python lunges at man trying to take her eggs. Watch

Zookeeper Jay Brewer is an active Instagram user who is known for his unusual videos. The clips he shares on Insta show his up close interactions with different reptiles, especially snakes. Just like this video that shows a mama python lunging at him. An image shows the python lunging at a man trying to take her eggs. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

“This beautiful python laid a massive clutch of eggs! When saving the eggs pythons tend to strike, but it’s a calculated risk I’m willing to take so the eggs have better odds of surviving,” he wrote as he posted the video.

The video opens to show him standing in front of the mama python and her eggs. Each time he tries touching the eggs, she lunges at him and tries to bite him.

“Momma Python said ‘JAAAY!! DIDN’T I tell you to STOP snatching my unborn?? You hoomans never listen!!’,” posted an Instagram user. “How many times, if any, have you been bitten? Was it ever poisonous?” asked another. To which, Brewer replied, “I’ve been bitten too many times to count, but yes a couple have been bitten.” A third added, “Protective mama!!!” A fourth wrote, “Love the cowboy look but mama is not having it ha ha.”

Since being posted a day ago, the video has received close to five lakh views.