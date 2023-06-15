Home / Trending / Snake emerges from ceiling fan, lands directly on man recording it. Watching terrifying video

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2023 09:16 PM IST

In a viral video, you can see a snake coming out of a ceiling fan and what happens next might leave a chill down your spine.

In the recent past, there have been several incidents where snakes have slithered their way inside people's homes. From hiding behind a sofa to sleeping under the bedsheet, many such snake-related incidents leave a chill down people's spines. Now, another such occurrence has left several in shock. In a viral video, you can see a snake coming out of a ceiling fan. But that's not where the video ends; what happens next might make you scream with fear.

Snake emerges from ceiling fan.(Instagram/@arabbird)
In a video shared by the Instagram handle @arabbird, you can see a snake emerging from a ceiling fan stealthily. The unexpected occurrence takes a turn from suspense to surprise when the snake tries to maneuver on the fast-moving fan blades. Then suddenly, the fan's blades hit the snake so hard that it flies away and lands on the person who was recording it.

Watch the video below:

This terrifying video was originally shared on TikTok by user Lupita Garcia. Since being shared, it has made its way to various social media platforms. This video has been liked over three lakh times and has received several comments.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Australia. A giant 8-foot python was seen slithering in a home. As soon as the owners saw the snake, they called for professional help. Soon, the python was rescued from the home.

