Deer hunts, chomps a snake. Netizens call it ‘scary’

Deer are primarily herbivores and consume plant-based food such as grass, leaves, and vegetation. However, there have been instances where deer were seen eating small insects, birds and even human bones. And a viral video showing a deer eating a snake has gone viral on Twitter. It has raked millions of views and a plethora of comments. A viral video shows a deer eating a snake.(Twitter/@thefigen)

“I saw a deer eating a snake for the first time. Don’t deer feed on grass?” reads the video’s caption shared by Twitter user Figen. The video, captured by a passerby from their car, shows a deer standing by the roadside, calmly chewing on a snake that dangles from its mouth.

A few Twitter users added context to the video. It reads, “While herbivorous animals, deer have been known to eat a variety of food items, including insects, small birds, and even small mammals. In some cases, deer may encounter snakes while foraging and consume them as a source of protein.”

As per National Geographic, deer might exhibit carnivorous behaviour in search of essential minerals such as phosphorus, salt, and calcium, particularly during the winter season when plant availability is limited. This adaptation allows them to compensate for the nutrient deficiencies they may experience in their herbivorous diet.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the post has gone viral with over 12.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video's comments section and posted their thoughts.

Here’s what people wrote after watching the video:

“Deer do not typically eat snakes. deer are herbivores, meaning their diet primarily consists of vegetation such as grasses, leaves, shoots, and fruits. While some animals do eat snakes as part of their natural diet, deer are not among them. They primarily feed on plant-based materials. So this is alarming,” posted a Twitter user. Another commented, “Yes, they do eat snakes if they are ravenous. They don’t seek them, but when they see one, they may eat it. Google it.” “Never seen anything like that in my entire life,” added a third. A fourth shared, “That’s scary.” “When deer are protein deficient they’ll eat basically anything. Especially after dropping a fawn,” wrote a fifth. A sixth remarked, “That was a startling discovery which puts a question mark on the herbivorous and carnivorous nature of animals.”

