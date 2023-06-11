Pet snake gets stuck in man’s curls, refuses to come out

Pet parents love capturing their different interactions on video and sharing them on social media. While most of those videos are absolutely adorable or hilarious, there are also some that may leave you a little - or a lot - scared. Just like this video that shows a tiny pet snake and its human. The video is fascinatingly scary to watch. Pet snake stuck in its human's curls. (Instagram/@devin_allen21)

Instagram user Devin posted the video on his personal page. “I didn’t just yank her out because I didn’t want to mess up my curls and she’s tiny so,” he wrote as he posted the video.

The clip opens to show Devin sitting in front of the camera showing his curls. What, however, is intriguing to watch is a tiny snake moving around among his tresses. The video shows how he tries to pick up the tiny snake, but it refuses.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted a few months ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 47,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. While some wrote they found the video adorable, others expressed that it left them scared.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Real life Medusa,” posted an Instagram user. “I’m literally screaming,” added another. “The noodles chilling,” joked a third. “Why Just why,” wrote a fourth.

