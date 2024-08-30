Woman wraps ball python around her neck to perform snake yoga: ‘Animal abuse for clout is disgusting’

Animal yoga is a growing trend that involves performing various exercise poses while being near or putting an animal on your shoulder. The latest addition to that list is a slithery—and very scary—creature. A video going viral shows people performing snake yoga with ball pythons. The image shows a woman performing snake yoga with a snake wrapped around her body. (Instagram/@jenz_losangeles)

“The ONLY place with SNAKE YOGA. What an insanely unique experience,” content creator Jen Zhang shared as she posted a video on Instagram.

In the video, Zhang explains that when one reaches the yoga centre, the person is asked to pick a stone, which they can keep as a souvenir. Eight ball pythons in the centre correspond to each type of stone. Once selected, a person can pick a snake out of its enclosure and start performing yoga.

Take a look at Jen Zhang’s experience of snake yoga:

With over 8.6 lakh views, the share has further accumulated nearly 48,000 likes. People were outraged by the video. While some labelled it as “animal abuse”, others reminded the influencer how the situation can turn dangerous quickly.

How did Instagram users react to the video of snake yoga?

“Stop calling everything Yoga. This is not Yoga. Stop spoiling yoga’s name,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Stop treating animals like commodities or accessories. Stop bastardising yoga into an exotic and exclusionary fitness routine. This is not authentic yoga. This is cultural appropriation."

A third expressed, “This is animal abuse and absolutely disturbing that people don't realize that. Yikes y'all.” A fourth added, “The animal abuse for clout is actually disgusting.” A fifth wrote, “Personally I don't agree with using animals in yoga. They're not an exercise accessory and add unnecessary risk. If it was similar to a cat cafe that promotes the adoption of rescues with the yoga separate, then I'd feel better about it. This just has that unethical animal tourism energy.”

What are your thoughts on snake yoga? Would you ever try it?