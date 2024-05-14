 Dog walker repeatedly hits Golden Retriever inside Gurgaon society lift. Shocking video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Dog walker repeatedly hits Golden Retriever inside Gurgaon society lift. Shocking video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2024 03:00 PM IST

A video showing a shocking scene of a man beating a Golden Retriever inside an elevator has gone viral. The clip has left people shocked.

A disturbing video showing a dog walker repeatedly thrashing a Golden Retriever inside an elevator has gone viral on social media. The video has drawn criticism from people, with many demanding strict action against the man for animal abuse.

The image shows a dog walker beating a Golden Retriever inside an elevator in Gurugram. (Screengrab)
The image shows a dog walker beating a Golden Retriever inside an elevator in Gurugram. (Screengrab)

The CCTV footage, now shared by many across several social media platforms, shows a man standing with the Golden Retriever inside a lift. The dog walker is also seen holding something, which appears to be a poop scooper. He uses it to hit the dog on its face repeatedly. The man also uses his hands to slap the dog. The video ends with them going out of the elevator.

“In shocking CCTV footage, a dog walker was captured brutally beating a golden retriever inside an elevator at a #Gurugram apartment complex. The incident reportedly occurred at Orchid Gardens in Sector 54 on May 9th,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

(Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

The video, since being shared, has collected tons of comments from people. It has sparked anger among social media users. Many demanded justice for the animal.

How did Instagram users react to this viral video?

“He deserves to be treated the same way,” wrote an Instagram user.

“As a dog lover, I want this man to be behind bars for this,” demanded another.

“Don’t let him go. He must be punished,” added a third.

“And, then they blame dogs,” joined a fourth.

Earlier, in a horrific incident, a person threw a dog from a high-rise society in Noida Extension, causing its death. Animal rights organisation PETA India has announced a 50,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the culprit. The organisation also launched an FIR with Noida Police.

