Couple booked for torturing stray dog in Gomtinagar

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of cruelty to animals, a couple in Gomtinagar brutalised a stray dog on Wednesday. The canine was beaten, tied to a bike and dragged for some distance. As per police, the duo was booked under Sections 429 (mischief), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. (Pic for representation)

A video of the incident went viral, showing a man and a woman thrashing a dog with a rod, while another video showed the man tying the dog with a wire.

“The incident took place on April 1, while the FIR was registered on April 2 on the complaint given by an animal activist Charu Khare,” said DCP central Raveena Tyagi. “An FIR has been registered and action is being taken,” she added.

The Lucknow police’s X handle said the duo had been arrested. The Gomti Nagar SHO was unavailable for comment , but it was learnt that the couple was released later. “The dog was in a critical condition with a broken front leg. Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene where the man Jagdish tied the dog to his bike and dragged it while the woman Sonam hit the canine with a stick,” said Khare, who runs an NGO called Aasra based in Lucknow. She said that a close relative of the accused had shared the video with her and even gave the dog first aid. “The condition of the dog is stable and it will take a month to recover. His medical will be done on Thursday,” she added.

“When I reached the spot on getting information and questioned the couple , they misbehaved with me. So I had to call 112 and take the help of the police. However, even when police reached the spot, they misbehaved, verbally abusing the cops and threatening to kill me,” she said in the FIR.

As per the reports, the couple brutalised the dog because it bit their daughter when she was playing outside her house .

The viral video drew a lot of criticism from the netizens, with people asking the police to take strict action against the couple.

“Oh God. What is this...who is an animal...who is a human? So much cruelty,” said Vivek Sharma, a social activist. “These people should be sent behind bars and be booked under serious charges,” said Pawan Sharma, another social media user.