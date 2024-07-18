Abu Dhabi's newly opened owl-themed cafe sparks online outrage: 'This is so sad'

Numerous newly opened cafés set a theme to attract customers and to give them a unique experience. Till now, you must have come across dog or cat cafés. Now, another such cafe has joined the list- an owl themed eatery in Abu Dhabi. However, this place has caused an outrage among social media users, who are citing it as animal abuse. Snapshot of the owls at the cafe.

A video of this cafe was shared on Instagram by the handle Little Foodie. In the caption, they informed, "The owners have stated multiple times that Boomah opens daily at 2 PM until 10 PM (for 8 hours only) to allow the owls to rest and roam free in an air-conditioned room as the wellbeing of the owls is their top priority. Some of the owls cannot live/survive in the wild due to disabilities preventing them from flying; hence, they are taken care of by trained staff." (Also Read: This cat cafe in Dubai helps rescues to find purr-fect new homes)

The video shows multiple owls sitting in a line inside the cafe. One can even go up to the owls and pet them.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 6. Since being posted, it has gained more 1.9 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual said, "Wouldn't it be better to just create a sanctuary that takes care of these animals and you can have coffee outside?"

Another Instagram user, Darius Beh, commented, "Owls are nocturnal. Forcing them to stay awake during the day to entertain customers is cruelty."

"Absolutely not. Owls are solitary creatures who generally do not like interacting with people, even when raised in captivity. Birds that are not able to be released into the wild should be in sanctuaries and only handled rarely by trained professionals," commented user Emily.

A fourth wrote, "This is so sad."