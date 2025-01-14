‘OnlyFans is destroying this generation’: Adult star Bonnie Blue claims she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Watch

Bonnie Blue, who earlier shocked everyone with her claims of sleeping with “barely legal students”, has dropped a bombshell admission in her latest video. She said that she broke the world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. In a video posted on her Instagram, she candidly explained how she felt after the encounters and how she is "doing fine." Bonnie Blue opened up about sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, claiming that she broke the world record. (Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)

“Over 1000 men in a day! Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands,” she wrote along with her video. In the clip, she says, “I don’t need a wheelchair, like I am fine,” when being asked, “What hurts more.”

“Just feel like I have had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I’ve had. I think if it continued how it did for the first of 3-4 hours, I would have struggled.”

Her video came right after a warning that health experts issued when British porn star and her rival Lily Phillip revealed her plan to sleep with 1,000 men in a day. Sydney medical practitioner Dr Zac Turner told news.com.au that doing so could cause a “severe physical and physiological toll”.

Check out the video of her claim:

Video of Bonnie Blue’s confession made its way onto various social media platforms. X user Collin Rugg shared a video that, in addition to Blue’s Instagram clip, also captures her explaining how she slept with over 1,000 men. “OF is destroying this generation,” he wrote as he posted the video. He further claimed that Blue said her parents initially didn’t support her career choice because they are from an “older generation," but now they support her.

Her stunt received mixed reactions on social media. While some gushed about it, others accused her of glamorising” the sex industry.

A doctor’s opinion:

“Sex, at its core, is a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins,” Dr Turner told the outlet.

“Done in moderation, it’s akin to a rewarding workout — promoting stress relief, cardiovascular health, and emotional bonding. However, when pushed to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, the physical and physiological toll can be severe,” he added.