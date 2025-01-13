Zara Dar, PhD student who quit to start OnlyFans, is now uploading AI lectures to Pornhub

YouTuber Zara Dar, who made headlines overnight after she announced she was quitting her PhD to become an adult content creator on OnlyFans, has shared that she is using adult video sites to upload her STEM videos. In December, Zara Dar had said that she decided to stop pursuing her doctorate to focus on OnlyFans (X/zaradarz)

In a post on LinkedIn and X, Dar shared that she has been uploading her videos on both YouTube and Pornhub and surprisingly earns more revenue on Pornhub.

"People may not know this, but I publish the same STEM videos on both YouTube and Pornhub. While YouTube generally generates more views, the ad revenue per 1 million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher," she revealed.

The post included two screenshots of her videos on neural network posted on YouTube and Pornhub, four months ago. The video has nearly a million views on YouTube and only 32,000 views on the adult content site, but Dar claimed she made $1,000 per million views on Pornhub and only $340 on YouTube.

Dar also shared that the post comparing the ad revenue per views on the two sites led to her LinkedIn account being blocked after it went viral on the platform.

"I shared the same post on X and LinkedIn comparing the ad revenue I typically earn per view on YouTube versus Pornhub, where I upload my STEM videos. While the post went semi-viral on LinkedIn with many Top Voices reaching out to me, my account was unexpectedly blocked without prior notice!" she complained on X.

In December, Dar had said that she decided to stop pursuing her doctorate to focus on OnlyFans as it was a more financially viable option. She also said that it allowed her freedom from the restrictions of an academia focused career. However, she said she would continue to upload STEM content.