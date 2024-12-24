‘I am not a Pakistani’, clarifies YouTuber Zara Dar, who quit PhD for OnlyFans

YouTuber Zara Dar, who gained overnight fame, after she announced she was quitting her studies to become an adult content creator on OnlyFans, has issued a clarification, stating that she is not Pakistani, after misinformation about her spread on social media. Zara Dar is a Texas-based engineer who quit her PhD studies and became a content creator for Only Fans

In a thread of posts on social media platform X, Dar wrote, “After I made a video about why I dropped out of my PhD to pursue OnlyFans full-time, I have been seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, whether intentional or not. I have not given any exclusive interviews yet. So, I would like to clarify the facts here.”

Among several other misconceptions she tackled the rumour that she was Pakistani and stated that her name “Darcy” which she shortens to Dar makes people mistake her for a different Pakistani beauty influencer named Zara Dar.

“With all due respect, I am not Pakistani. I am American, born and raised, with a mixed background: American, Persian, Southern European, Middle Eastern, and Indian,” she stated in her post.

The viral YouTuber also denied associations to any products or deepfakes produced in her name, which had started to emerge since her video.

She explained that she was quitting her PhD studies in engineering but would continue to share videos about the subject on her YouTube channel as pursuing OnlyFans full-time has given her “the freedom to learn and share new content.”

Zara, on Monday, shocked fans with a video explaining why she decided to stop pursuing her doctorate to focus on OnlyFans. She stated that not only was it a more financially viable option but also allowed her freedom from the restrictions of an academia focused career.