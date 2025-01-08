Menu Explore
25-year-old woman who slept with ‘158 students’ asks server ‘are you on the menu’, his reply surprises internet. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 08, 2025 02:13 PM IST

Bonnie Blue shared a video of her walking up to an unsuspecting server and asking him if he was “on the menu."

A video of OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue walking up to a server at an eatery and indirectly asking him to sleep with her has sparked social media backlash. The OF star, who previously claimed that she had slept with 158 students, asked the man at the restaurant if he was “on the menu.”

OnlyFans content creator  Bonnie Blue’s latest video has left people irked. (Screengrab)
OnlyFans content creator  Bonnie Blue’s latest video has left people irked. (Screengrab)

“I just wondered, I can't see it on the menu. But where do I get the five guys from,” Blue says as she approaches a server. Confused, he goes, “The… huh!” She goes on, “The five guys. I didn’t know if it was like a special room or you can take me out back.”

Also Read: Pop stars are turning to OnlyFans, selling feet and bottom pics as a side hustle

Instantly, the man refuses and says, “No, I don’t think that’s happening.” She asks, “What about after your shift? I mean… I wanted to give you… you know… a good rating.” The man replies, “I’m a Christian man and I’m waiting till marriage.”

“I am asking for what’s on the menu. That’s all,” she continues, adding, “Are you on it.”

Take a look at the conversation here:

Social media is fuming:

Though the baffling interaction left the internet confused, many praised the man for his reply. An individual wrote, “This is a mental disease.” Another added, “This young man is based. Where can we donate to him so he can have seed money to start his family?”

Also Read: Model's assistant earns 46 lakh in just a week using OnlyFans: ‘You all are sick’

A third expressed, “She’s really gross.” A fourth commented, “Sexual harassment.....it's not just for men. Five Guys should sue her for using their restaurant to sell her site.”

Bonnie Blue and her social media fame:

Earlier on the Dream On with Lottie Moss podcast, Blue revealed that she “banged 158 students” in just two weeks. She continued that next she wanted to sleep with "dads and husbands.”

She claimed that she visited places in the UK, USA, and Australia, where she shared her location and invited people so that she could “pleasure them.” According to her, there were massive queues in all three locations, and her interaction with the “students” lasted eight hours. She revealed that she wanted to beat the “World record,” which, according to her, is 948 people in one day.

