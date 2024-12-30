Pop stars are turning to OnlyFans, selling feet and bottom pics as a side hustle

In a bid to fund an upcoming tour, singer Kate Nash recently revealed an unconventional method to raise money: selling pictures of her posterior on the adult subscription platform, OnlyFans. Describing the move as “very empowering… fun [and] funny,” Nash, 37, told her critics to “kiss my a– (for a price of course),” reported The Telegraph. Kate Nash, Cardi B and many others are resorting to OnlyFans to earn extra. (Instagram )

OnlyFans, established in 2016 by Essex entrepreneur Tim Stokely and his father Guy, is a paywalled social media platform where subscribers, or “fans,” pay fees ranging from $5 to $50 ( ₹415– ₹4,150) per month to access content. While it includes a wide variety of creators, much of its offerings are explicit in nature. The site allows direct interaction between subscribers and creators, with the option to pay additional “tips” for personalised content. Currently, the platform hosts more than four million creators.

Discussing her decision to join OnlyFans, Nash said, “I need extra income to take the stress out of [touring],” adding that she wanted to fairly compensate her band and crew while providing high-quality shows. “I like flashing my a–, and I know a few people that run their own adult film companies or work on OnlyFans,” she shared.

Pop artists join OnlyFans

Nash is not alone in exploring this platform. Other musicians, including Lily Allen and rappers Cardi B and Iggy Azalea, have used OnlyFans for non-explicit ventures. Allen, 39, for example, shares photos of her feet under the username @lilyallenFTSE500 for an £8 ( ₹830) monthly fee and claims that the platform is already more profitable for her than streaming services, which pay artists just $0.003 to $0.005 ( ₹0.25– ₹0.40) per play.

Creators on OnlyFans retain 80% of their earnings, while the platform takes a 20% cut. “OnlyFans has always been a platform for creators from all genres, including musicians,” said a spokesperson. “It provides opportunities to grow their presence, engage with fans, and earn revenue independently, away from traditional industry constraints.”

Despite its controversial reputation for hosting adult content, the platform has flourished, reporting revenues of $1.3 billion ( ₹1,07,900 crore) for the year ending November 2023—a 20% increase from the previous year. CEO Keily Blair emphasised that OnlyFans is not solely a pornographic website, noting that creators often post varied content, such as yoga videos, alongside more explicit offerings.

Tim Stokely, who founded OnlyFans after experimenting with ventures like a porn website called Customs4U, described the platform’s concept in a 2021 interview. “The idea was to create a platform similar to social media but with a payment button,” he said. Initially embraced by sex workers, the site gained mainstream traction during the pandemic, with strip clubs closed and public figures like Bella Thorne and Cardi B joining the platform for brief periods.

For many, OnlyFans has become a viable alternative to traditional income sources. A former estate agent who now uses the platform said subscribers tend to be supportive compared to anonymous trolls on other social media. However, building a successful presence requires significant effort. “I spend about two hours daily chatting with fans and also dedicate time to editing content,” she shared, adding that promoting oneself as a commodity demands resilience.

Since its launch, OnlyFans has paid over $15 billion ( ₹1,24,500 crore) to creators, with some, like Dannii Harwood, earning their first million within a year. While Kate Nash and Lily Allen haven’t disclosed their earnings, the platform has proven immensely profitable for its owners. In 2023, Leonid Radvinsky, who holds a 75% stake, received a $472 million ( ₹37,200 crore) dividend, and Stokely’s net worth is estimated at $3.8 billion ( ₹3,16,300 crore).

