‘I am addicted to filler, Botox’: 30-year-old OnlyFans star spends 53 lakh to look like 'Barbie for life'

How far is too far? As cosmetic procedures grow increasingly popular, an OnlyFans Austrian model’s extreme use of Botox has sparked concerns about the risks of going too far. The 30-year-old, known online as ‘Fetish Barbie,’ has invested a staggering £50,000 (over NR 53 lakh) in cosmetic enhancements. Her striking, over-the-top appearance has made her a highly debated figure, attracting both fascination and criticism for her bold choices. Fetisch Barbie has Botox in her “whole face” along with filler injected in her cheeks, chin, nose and lips too.(YouTube/@FetischBarbie)

Starting her journey with cosmetic procedures at the age of 18, ‘Fetish Barbie’ has regularly undergone Botox and filler treatments. Her transformation has led to a drastically altered appearance, including full lips, inflated cheeks, and a smooth, wrinkle-free forehead. While her face has become nearly unrecognisable from its original form, the model remains unapologetically committed to her desired aesthetic.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Truly, ‘Fetish Barbie’ spoke candidly about the growing concerns from her friends and family. Despite their worries, she shows no signs of halting her treatments, expressing that she is satisfied with her "inflated" appearance. “I love the way I look,” she said, emphasising her goal of achieving a doll-like appearance with full lips, large hair, and polished nails. These features, she adds, make her feel empowered and confident, regardless of public criticism.

Addicted to fillers

Over the years, she has spent between £32,000 and £53,000 on Botox and filler procedures. Her ongoing obsession with maintaining her unique look has led her to undergo lip filler treatments every few months, ensuring her lips remain consistently plump. However, she admits that her dependency on these treatments has evolved into an addiction, with no intention of stopping anytime soon.

While some admire her bold, distinctive style, ‘Fetish Barbie’ has faced considerable backlash. Critics often label her as superficial or out of touch with reality, with some even expressing concern about the potential long-term health effects of excessive Botox and fillers. In public spaces, she regularly faces stares, whispers, and negative remarks, with many questioning whether her physical appearance has compromised her overall well-being.

