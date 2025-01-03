Model's assistant earns 46 lakh in just a week using OnlyFans: ‘You all are sick’

A Brazilian model has started a debate with her reaction to her assistant’s OnlyFans earnings. The model lashed out at the audience, claiming that her assistant looked very young and people were “sick” as they watched her content on the adult site, leading her to earn nearly $50,000 (Approximately ₹46 lakh). The video comes just a few months after OnlyFans (OF) removed multiple profiles after they were reported for featuring suspected child sex abuse content. While most people said the assistant is old enough to have her own OF, a few supported the model. Brazilian model Camilla Araujo and her assistant Julia Filippo. (Instagram/@realcamillaara)

“How much my assistant made with her new job,” Camilla Araujo wrote and tagged Julia Filippo. In the video, she asks Filippo to show her how much she earned in a week. As Filippo shows her the amount, she gets shocked and reveals its $50,000. Following this, she launches a rant claiming that people are “sick” and “twisted”.

How did social media react?

“You're just mad because she made more than you did when you started,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “We all know she is just jealous. In the first video of interviewing her she said she is 22 and looked like 22.”

A third posted, “The hate is crazy with this one.” A fourth expressed, “That's crazy she has made that much money already.” However, there were some who agreed with the model and said that her assistant looked quite young. According to Julia Filippo’s OF profile, she is 19 years old.

“It’s strictly adults-only, with sophisticated measures to monitor every user, vet all content and swiftly remove and report any child sexual abuse material. We know the age and identity of everyone on our platform," OF CEO said in a speech in 2023, adding, “No children allowed, nobody under 18 on the platform.”

However, just last year a man was arrested after he abducted a 16-year-old Florida girl after watching her sexually explicit content on OF.