Limp Bizkit powers Devil May Cry's early 2000s aura; Indian-American creator says anime ‘not prepared’ for explosive OST

Adi Shankar, the Indian-American showrunner behind Netflix’s Castlevania has officially made an epic comeback to the anime world with a brand-new adaptation of the long-dormant classic Devil May Cry. Teaming up with fellow producers Hideaki Itsuno and Seung Woo Lee, Shankar’s vision sets the latest videogame adaptation of the DMC universe in a “late ‘90s/early 2000s PS2 era…not…modern times.” Inevitably, the series-opener music choice reflects the decision without a doubt. Netflix's Devil May Cry, from the creator of Castlevania, arrives this April.(Netflix Anime)

On January 31 (IST), Netflix finally confirmed the release date of the hit video game franchise’s anime revival with an opening credits revelation. Uniting new-age anime fans and older fans of Capcom’s action-adventure game series, Shankar’s long-awaited anime project turned back time by going old-school with the iconic nu metal band Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin’.”

Devil May Cry creator on the upcoming Netflix anime

Though originally announced back in 2018, everything went radio silent surrounding the animated series until September 2023, when Netflix ultimately dropped the desperately coveted anime announcement video. Finally, the explosive 2025 reveal outed the Devil May Cry anime’s premiere date, with Shankar again teasing his vision for a multi-season narrative.

“In my DMC universe each season will have a different feel to emulate the way each game has a different feel,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “That means a different theme song each season and a completely different title design each season.”

He continued, “Also ... My DMC Universe is set in a late '90s/early 2000s PS2 era of the world. It's not set in modern times. It's set in my memory of the world, pre- and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise (reimagined by @powergloveaudio).”

The Indian-American maverick concluded with the exclamation: “You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack. Jackpot motherf***ers!”

Devil May Cry release date confirmed

A pre-existing Devil May Cry anime series by studio MADHOUSE premiered in 2007, digging into Dante’s life as a demon hunter. The upcoming rendition will witness American actor Johnny Yong Bosch (Yukio in Blue Exorcist, Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) lending his voice to Dante. Adi Shankar has partnered with animation banner Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Lookism) for the 2025 anime arrival.

The new Devil May Cry will unleash an extraordinary revenge saga, with Dante embarking on the mission of a lifetime: to avenge his mother’s death by killing all demons.

Netflix’s TUDUM described the plot: “Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

The all-new demon-hunting adventure premieres on April 3, 2025, only on Netflix.

