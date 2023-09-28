First glimpses of 'Tomb Raider,' 'Devil May Cry' anime, and latest project by 'Logan' co-writer Michael Green on Netflix

Netflix has some exciting new animated shows coming up, based on popular AAA video games and original stories. The streaming giant gave a sneak peek of some of these shows at its first-ever DROP 01 event, a virtual showcase of its most anticipated animated genre offerings. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft(Netflix)

One of the shows that fans are looking forward to is ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,’ an anime series that follows the adventures of the iconic heroine Lara Croft, voiced by Hayley Atwell.

The action-adventure mystery series is set to premiere in 2024, and Netflix released a brief teaser that shows Croft in action, using a bow and arrow, exploring dark caves, and surviving fiery dangers. The series is based on the video game franchise that started in 1996, and will continue the story from the 2013 to 2018 video game reboot. The showrunner is Tasha Huo, who is also working on ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’(Again a AAA game from CD Projekt Red adopted into anime) and the animation studio is Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same one behind Castlevania.

Valve's love child DOTA 2 is also adopted in the anime titled Dragon's Blood.

Another video game adaptation that Netflix teased is ‘Devil May Cry,’ based on the Capcom action game created by Hideki Kamiya.

Devil May Cry anime will soon drop on Netflix(Netflix)

The show will have eight episodes and will feature Dante, an orphaned demon hunter who fights against evil forces that want to open the portal between the human and demon realms. The show is produced by Capcom, Studio Mir, and Castlevania producer Adi Shankar, who is also the series creator. Alex Larsen will write. Shankar said in a statement that he was honored that Netflix and Capcom trusted him to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise, and that he and Larsen loved the characters.

Netflix also gave a first look at ‘Blue Eye Samurai,’ a new adult animated series co-created by Logan and Blade Runner 2049 co-writers Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. The series is set in Edo-period Japan and follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who seeks revenge on the man who made her an outcast and a monster.

The series promises stunning animation and bloody action, with a voice cast that includes Randall Park, Brenda Song, George Takei, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, and Christine Ko. Ming-Na Wen, Stephanie Hsu, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Harry Shum Jr., Mark Dacascos, and Kenneth Branagh are also part of the cast. The series will debut on Nov. 3.

During Wednesday's Drop 01 event, in addition to exclusive early screenings of the first three episodes of the Castlevania spinoff ‘Nocturn,’ a wealth of exciting content was unveiled. This included trailers, clips, teaser artwork, casting updates, the introduction of a new mobile game, and the eagerly awaited release dates for titles such as ‘Sonic Prime,’ ‘Shankar’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,’ and ‘Masters of the Universe: Revolution.’

