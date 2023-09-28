What's coming to Netflix in October 2023? check out the full list
As holiday seasons are knocking at the door Netflix is once again back with fresh contents. Here's a rundown of what's set to arrive on Netflix in October 2023.
Gear up and tighten your stirrup for October, 2023 with Netflix Originals along with some iconic titles making their debut on the platform.
Netflix has some great options for you to enjoy this spooky season, whether you’re looking for horror, thrillers, or family-friendly fun.
You can watch Casper the Friendly Ghost, the classic movie about a ghost who befriends a young Christina Ricci, who is the Halloween queen (along with Winona). You can also watch It Follows, the indie horror hit that will make you paranoid about who’s behind you. And if you want some action and adventure, you can choose from three Spy Kids movies and four Mission: Impossible movies, and maybe get some inspiration for your Halloween costumes.
And if you’re into true crime and the supernatural, you won’t want to miss the new docuseries The Devil on Trial, which tells the story of “the first—and only—time ‘demonic possession’ has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial.” It features eyewitness accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder that will make you question what you believe. It’s like Dear Child but scarier. And don’t forget to catch up on everything that’s leaving Netflix soon.
Discover the October 2023 Netflix lineup, a sneak peek at what’s arriving:
October 1
- 60 Days In, season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh, seasons 1–3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
October 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)
October 4
- Beckham (Netflix Documentary)
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1
October 5
- Everything Now (Netflix Series)
- Lupin, Part 3 (Netflix Series)
October 6
- Fair Play (Netflix Film)
October 9
- After
- Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
October 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)
- It Follows
October 12
- Deliver Us From Evil
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)
- Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 (Netflix Family)
October 13
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
October 15
- Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)
October 17
- The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)
- I Woke Up a Vampire (Netflix Series)
- Silver Linings Playbook
October 19
- American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12–13
- Bodies (Netflix Series)
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)
- Ghost Hunters, seasons 8–9
- Neon (Netflix Series)
October 20
- Big Mouth, season 7 (Netflix Series)
- Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)
- Elite, season 7 (Netflix Series)
- Flashback (Netflix Film)
- Old Dads (Netflix Film)
- Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)
October 23
- Princess Power, season 2 (Netflix Family)
October 24
- The Family Business, seasons 1–4
- Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)
- Minions
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (Netflix Comedy)
October 25
- Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
- The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 3
October 27
- Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)
October 29
- Botched, season 1
October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)